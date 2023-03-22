Amitabh Bachchan Gifts His Iconic Shahenshah Steel Jacket To Fan In Saudi Arabia

Amitabh Bachchan has always used his social media platforms to interact with his fans and followers. In one such incident, the Bollywood actor, took to Twitter to share that he felt honoured when a fan received his iconic steel jacket that he wore in the movie Shahenshah. The actor had given the steel jacket as a gift to his Saudi fan, who shared that he was elated to recieve it.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently recovering from his rib-cage injury on the sets of Project K. While on bed rest, the actor takes time to interact with fans and respond to their Tweets. Recently a fan from Saudi Arabia tweeted, “@SrBachchan To the legendary and one of the best actors in the entertainment world in all time, You are an honor not to India only but to the world. Thank you for the gift that you sent it means a lot.”

To this, the Piku actor responded “T 4591 - My dear and most considerate friend... I am so honored that you have received the gift of the jacket with the steel arm that I wore in my film SHAHENSHAH... some day I shall tell you how I was able to retrieve it... my love to you... @Turki_alalshikh.” Check out the Tweet here:

T 4591 - My dear and most considerate friend .. I am so honored that you have received the gift of the jacket with the steel arm that I wore in my film SHAHENSHAH .. some day I shall tell you how I was able to retrieve it .. my love to you .. @Turki_alalshikh https://t.co/mfkGijqQue — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2023

About Shahenshah

In the 1988 film, Shahenshah, actor Amitabh Bachchan made a glorious comeback in Bollywood after a three-year hiatus. The movie was directed by Tinnu Anand and was written by Jaya Bachchan, wife of Amitabh Bachchan. Along with the Goodbye actor, the movie also featured Meenakshi Sheshadri, Pran, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra and Amrish Puri.

Shahenshah was declared a super hit at the box office with Amitabh Bachchan playing a dual role of a policeman and a vigilante in the movie. The movie went on to do wonders for actor's fame with its music and dialogues being iconic. Along with this, Amitabh Bachchan's jacket with the steel arm also made a home in people's memory. The actor has often being remembered by his character in the film since then.

About Amitabh Bachchan injury

Actor Amitabh Bachchan sustained major injuries while he was shooting for the aerial action movie Project K. Following the injury, the actor shared that he has suffered a muscle tear in his left rib. He was advised to be on bed rest and avoid any physically straining work. From time to time, the Gulabo Sitabo actor has shared his health updates with fans. On March 20, he shared in his blog, that he is in “extreme pain”, as he has developed a blister in his callus. Fans pray for the speedy recovery of the actor.