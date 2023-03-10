Amitabh Bachchan Shares Motivational Post After Suffering Injury On Project K Set

Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury in Hyderabad while shooting his upcoming movie Project K. He is currently in Mumbai and recuperating. On Thursday, Big B took to his blog and shared that even though defeat, loss and suffering are painful, one must “get up, get going, and get it."

Bachchan also noted that ".. no philosophy here .. no grand proclamations of adamant bravery .. or the incline to demonstrate line of work for praise and will .. those for whom work brings fresh start , shall ever do , in the interests of the self .. teach yourself a lesson .. doing it to reflect in teaching to others is a fake .. a falsehood that needs to be abandoned .. it is my body , my mind , my will , my desire …‘ Along with this, the actor also cautions his readers that proclamations are worthless unless put into action and would lead to ‘a head down embarrassment…' if not fulfilled."

In his latest blog entry, Bachchan also included a poem by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Since the couplet was in Hindi, he also translated the lines in English for his readers. The actor writes ‘I have known not peace .. there be some shortcomings within , some without .. but I have determined myself to rid me of both .. shortcomings .. in both .. for I have not known peace and quiet ..’ Through the new blog post, Bachchan urged his readers to not moan over the hurdles in life but to conquer them with determination and strong will.

About Amitabh Bachchan injury

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's health, recently did rounds in the news as he suffered injuries while shooting for his upcoming movie Project K in Hyderabad. As per reports, the actor was shooting for an action sequence when a cartilage in his rib broke. This resulted in a muscle tear in the left rib cage. Amitabh Bachchan has been advised to take rest and refrain from physically strenuous activities.

About Project K

Project K is a science fiction film that will be released in multiple languages. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, it will be released on 12 January, 2024.