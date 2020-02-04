Union Budget
Amitabh Bachchan Has A Hilarious Take On The Sun's Close-up Image Going Viral

Bollywood News

On January 29, the Sun's turbulent surface was revealed in unprecedented detail in the first observations by a newly operational telescope in the US.

Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

On January 29, the Sun's turbulent surface was revealed in unprecedented detail in the first observations by a newly operational telescope in the US. In a level of detail from the vicinity as never seen before, scientists managed to take transformative images of the Sun’s convulsing body from a newly operational telescope, Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope owned by the National Science Foundation, on the summit of Haleakala in Hawaii.

The latest images show a pattern of turbulent "boiling" plasma that covers the entire Sun. The cell-like structures are the signature of violent motions that transport heat from the inside of the Sun to its surface.

While Twitter users struck a comparison of the Sun’s surface with Buttery Toffee popcorn kernels and peanuts, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan dropped a comment on Sonam Kapoor's tweet and compared it to 'chikki'. he further specified that it looked like 'Lonavala (city near Mumbai) wali chikki'. For those who haven't tasted some, Chikki is a traditional Indian sweet generally made from nuts and jaggery/sugar.

Picture released by NSF

The Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii will enable a new era of solar science, and a leap forward in understanding the Sun and its impacts on our planet, according to the researcher from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in the US.

