The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sun's Surface Or Caramel Popcorn? Photos Trigger Hilarious Memes

Rest of the World News

In a level of detail from vicinity as never seen before,scientists managed to take transformative images of Sun’s convulsing body from Daniel K Inouye telescope

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
sun's surface

Astronomers in the US have released high-resolution images of the turbulent surface of the Sun ever captured depicting a pattern of coarse “boiling” gas each about the size of Texas. In a level of detail from the vicinity as never seen before, scientists managed to take transformative images of the Sun’s convulsing body from a newly operational telescope, Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope owned by the National Science Foundation, on the summit of Haleakala in Hawai‘i.

The organization shared pictures of the Sun on Twitter that show features as small as 30km on the gigantic body’s surface. The scientists have termed the phenomenon as remarkable when set against the scale of the planet’s star, which has a diameter of about 1.4 million km and is 149 million km from Earth.

 

Read Things To Do In Finland And Places To Visit In 'The Land Of The Midnight Sun'

Read Suns Blowout Mavericks In Dallas

Twitter compared the Sun's images with food

The National Science Foundation posted the images and a video of the sun’s surface on the microblogging site Twitter and the users struck a comparison of the Sun’s surface with Buttery Toffee popcorn kernels and peanuts. A user enquired about when he could develop a colony there, while another pointed out that the scientists have been getting a lot of “corona” lately, referring sun’s corona and the coronavirus. Indian users compared the surface to 'chikky' while some users called the cellular structure the garlic bread. 

 

 

 

Read Sundance Film Festival 2020: Best Movies To Watch; From 'Downhill' To 'Blast Beat'

Read Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Push West Bank Annexation Plan On Sunday

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA