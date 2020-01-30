Sun's Surface Or Caramel Popcorn? Photos Trigger Hilarious Memes

Astronomers in the US have released high-resolution images of the turbulent surface of the Sun ever captured depicting a pattern of coarse “boiling” gas each about the size of Texas. In a level of detail from the vicinity as never seen before, scientists managed to take transformative images of the Sun’s convulsing body from a newly operational telescope, Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope owned by the National Science Foundation, on the summit of Haleakala in Hawai‘i.

The organization shared pictures of the Sun on Twitter that show features as small as 30km on the gigantic body’s surface. The scientists have termed the phenomenon as remarkable when set against the scale of the planet’s star, which has a diameter of about 1.4 million km and is 149 million km from Earth.

The NSF's Inouye Solar Telescope provides unprecedented close-ups of the sun’s surface, but ultimately it will measure the sun’s corona – no total solar eclipse required. 😎



More: https://t.co/UsOrXJHaY1 #SolarVision2020 pic.twitter.com/DO0vf9ZzKC — National Science Foundation (@NSF) January 29, 2020

Twitter compared the Sun's images with food

The National Science Foundation posted the images and a video of the sun’s surface on the microblogging site Twitter and the users struck a comparison of the Sun’s surface with Buttery Toffee popcorn kernels and peanuts. A user enquired about when he could develop a colony there, while another pointed out that the scientists have been getting a lot of “corona” lately, referring sun’s corona and the coronavirus. Indian users compared the surface to 'chikky' while some users called the cellular structure the garlic bread.

Sun's surface looks like chikky from India. 😅 pic.twitter.com/CAXgUUkPZn — Kumar Shubham (@professor_WTAF) January 30, 2020

I’m not trying to compete with the sexiness of the suns surface, but how many likes can the surface of my garlic bread get? https://t.co/hhgxToFzCC pic.twitter.com/HqE1beMjyo — Midnight Palma 👻 (@MidnightPalma) January 30, 2020

The most detailed image of the Sun's surface we've captured is basically that of a low res Chikki. pic.twitter.com/vZUHh0ayGe — Siddharth Panda (@realslimsiddy) January 30, 2020

We eat similar to this. Peanut and jaggery sweet.😎 pic.twitter.com/UzOsZtgfGJ — Aytirn नृत्य दुमी 🕉 (@GorkhaCheli) January 30, 2020

Resembles a popular snack in India pic.twitter.com/CauPj6F1c5 — Ⓐⓛⓞⓚ (@tellalok) January 30, 2020

Now I just want some caramel popcorn — Lego™ Lego™ (@Times3rd) January 30, 2020

Looks a bit like my favourite cereal 😄 pic.twitter.com/QePIgeWgeA — rm7 (@rm71991) January 29, 2020

