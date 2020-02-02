Amitabh Bachchan-Divyanka Tripathi's Fun Video Gets Epic Response From Vivek Dahiya

It goes without saying that for most artists, sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan would be a dream come true. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya too enjoyed such a star-struck moment when she shot with the legend recently. As the actor shared her learnings from the shoot, even Vivek Dahiya expressed pride about his wife working with Big B.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently shared a video on Instagram, where Amitabh Bachchan is pulling her by the dupatta while telling her, “Bharosa karta hai, toh unpar bharosa karna aapki zimmedari hai.”

In the caption, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star gushed over the 'Shahenshah.' Asking her fans to caption the somewhat unusual premise of the video, she termed him as the ‘legend of big screen.’ The actor added that the shooting helped her learn a few more lessons on ‘Being True To Your Work' and ‘Being A Thorough Professional!♥️. She also tagged Pradeep Sarkar, who seems to have directed the video.

Here’s the post

Vivek Dahiya too was overwhelmed and stated that since it was with ‘Big B’ it was a ‘Big Deal.’

On the professional front, Divyanka was last seen in shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile, has multiple releases like Jhund, Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo and Brahmastra later this year. The first to release will be Jhund, which has already sparked interest with a teaser.

