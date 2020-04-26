Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Sneak Peak Of The Books He Is Reading Amid Lockdown; See Here

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is known to impress fans with his stellar performances and iconic roles shared happiness he is getting from the books. The elated veteran star shared the cover of a book titled 'The Anarchy' by William Dalrymple and was overjoyed to get stuck with this book amid lockdown.

Amitabh Bachchan gives a peek into his world of books

The Don actor shared his monochrome picture reading the book alongside its cover and captioned the post with some wise words by Stephen King. In the caption, the Shehenshah star thanked one of his friends for #MyBookMyFriend campaign and also narrated the synopsis of the book for his fans.

"Stephen King once wrote, “Books are uniquely portable magic.” I am so happy to be struck by this magic in #lockdown. Thanks, @DrRPNishank for #MyBookMyFriend campaign. I am reading 'The Anarchy' , by William Dalrymple these days Fascinating and fast-paced account full of anecdotal details on the East India Company and how they came to rule India. Will Dalrymple aptly calls the biggest corporate take over in the world," wrote Amitabh.

Apart from this, the actor who gets fascinated by reading books penned a lengthy post on his Instagram handle where he shared the cover of another book while giving a glance at his book collection.

The second book titled 'Talking to My Daughter- A brief History of Capitalism' by Naomi Klein, is also one of those which the actor is reading these days.

The actor gave a review of the book and captioned the post saying, "The A room without books is a body without a soul'. Using my lockdown time to devour this book "Talking to my Daughter" by Yanis Varoufakis .. #MyBookMyFriend. Thank you @DrRPNishank for the much-needed idea to bring back reading in the digital age!"

Adding, he wrote, "Review: A simple, accessible and comprehensive breakdown of how a capitalist economy functions, for those who may not have, and will not need, a background in economic theory, modeling and numbers. Originally written in Greek, by their former Minister of Finance, this book explains the most complex economic models of banking, debts, production, surplus, and markets in a language understood by us all. ⁣I HIGHLY recommend this book for those of you who (just like me) want a say in conversations about the economy, who want to contribute towards the growth of your country but don’t know-how, and for those of you who just enjoy being educated! An important read for even those who aren’t directly involved in the economy but should, and MUST understand the basics of how one functions."

At last, the Piku actor concluded the post by saying, "To have any say in humanity’s future, you cannot roll your eyes and switch off the moment words like ‘economy’ or ‘market’ are mentioned”

