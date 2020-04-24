Amitabh Bachchan To Be Back With 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Post Lockdown?

Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved shows on television. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show for many years now, and over the years this iconic show has become a part and parcel of every Indian household. According to reports, Kaun Banega Crorepati was one of the top shows on the TRP charts last year.

Here is what the audience needs to know about Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Every year, fans of Amitabh Bachchan and Kaun Banega Crorepati wait eagerly for the new season of the show. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 ended on November 29 last year on a happy note. The show is also known for introducing special guests who are associated with some nobel causes and work for the wellbeing of the society. In the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, the audience saw Sudha Murthy who is an engineering teacher and Kannada and English author in attendance.

Since the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, fans are waiting for the brand new season of the show. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, channels are re-running some of the old iconic shows.

It is reported that Sony TV has decided to end some of the on-going shows like Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and they may not return even after the lockdown. According to reports, Kaun Banega Crorepati is scheduled to return to the small screens with a new season. As the audience is enjoying the re-run of some old shows, reportedly Sony TV has decided to surprise the audiences with Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

