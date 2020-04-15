Amid Lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'little Personal Detail' About Timings Of His Baths

Amitabh Bachchan has been active on his social media and also keeping his followers entertained through his blog entries, amid nationwide lockdown. From helping poor and needy to indulging in some philosophical conversations, Bachchan has been penning his thoughts.

In his latest blog entry, the megastar disclosed a 'personal little detail' about his bath timings. He starts with how the mind stays distracted with so many things to do and then 'tragically nothing happens'. He further added that at times, 'even the timings of the bath get overlooked'. He wrote, "Sorry about that little personal detail .. baths do happen, but often not at the time they should."

Continuing in his funny yet serious tone, Bachchan wrote, "Also there is a kind of lethargilical consumption occurring .. once settled in one place, the desire or effort required even to lean across and pick up that water bottle, or the remote for the Tv, or the charger for the mobile .. all seems so filled with physical effort that you had rather not do it."

".. which is what at times that ‘bath’ activity takes place .. I mean you do remember it , and move towards the direction where the bath needs to be taken but on the way comes another thought of the need to look into an aspect of the ‘clean up’ and .. GONE .. bath has gone .. well until much later.. happen to you often ..? never ..? sometimes .. ?," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog.

Meanwhile, the 'Piku' actor in his previous blog entry wrote about what outcome can be expected after this is all over? Bachchan asked his fans. His short response was — "Just cannot predict". "Business, employment, social ventures, all .. what shall become of it .. films .. releases ready and waiting .. future productions and the timings and the remedy for their shootings .. what ..?? .. simply no idea at all."

Bachchan stressed that sometimes 'no ideas are good' as they leave room for fresh 'creative thoughts', "windows and doors open for the fresh air... and nature..."

