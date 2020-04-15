Amitabh Bachchan has sweet anecdote of 1st photoshoot, Anubhav Sinha points out 'beimaani'

There might have been millions of pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, from photoshoots, on sets, movie stills and personal moments over his five-decade career in the film industry. However, not many might be aware of some of the initial photographs of the actor when he was a newcomer in the late ‘60s. To those, Big B went down memory lane and not just shared a snap from his first photoshoot for a film magazine, but also a sweet anecdote along with it.

Amitabh Bachchan was innocence personified, posing with a slight smile, hair near-perfectly set, in his first photoshoot for the Star & Style magazine in 1969, the year he had debuted in the film industry. The Shahenshah shared that the ‘most reticent reluctant and very self-conscious’ newcomer was ‘pushed and goaded into’ by journalist Devayani Chaubal for the photoshoot. The 77-year-old humbly stated that there was no ‘star or style’ in the project.

Here’s the post:

One of the best reactions was from Anubhav Sinha. The filmmaker felt the Pink star had commited ‘beimani’ (cheating). The Article15 director wrote that the veteran had taught at least two generations ‘brooding’ and to become reticent, but he himself had changed now.

Here’s the post:

एक तो ये बेइमानी की है आपने। कम से कम दो generations को brooding और reticent बना के अब ख़ुद change हो गए। https://t.co/zFyIf6WGpu — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing some interesting throwback posts amid the ongoing lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Be it wishing fans for Baisakhi and Holi, or hoping he turns Superman, like at son Abhishek’s birthday many years ago, to fight COVID-19, his handle is a heartwarming walk down memory lane.

