Amitabh Bachchan Hails 'innovative And Dynamic' Avinash Gowariker In Recent Post

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan lauded fashion photographer Avinash Gowariker, as he shared a priceless throwback picture from an old photoshoot. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share the picture, which the actor is seen giving a closeup shot, as he dons a check tuxedo with a green tie. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Amitabh Bachchan's post

In his caption, Amitabh revealed that the picture was a ‘post- pack up’ shot and also recalled that 'it was a branded moment with the entire fraternity'. Showering praises on Avinash Gowariker, Amitabh mentioned that the photographer is ‘always innovative and dynamic’ in his lens lighting and subject comfort. Avinash Gowariker has been working in the fashion industry for many years and has shot with celebrities like Hema Malini, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

Soon after Big B posted the picture, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered praises on Avinash’s photography skills. Some fans also joked about how they were ‘blurry’ photographers. Take a look at how fans reacted to Amitabh's post:

Fans react

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is a game show. In the show, the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. The contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-anticipated film, Brahmastra. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film reportedly stars Mouni Roy in a prominent role. More, The actor also has Jhund in his kitty, which follows the story of a retired professor, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. The movie also stars Ganesh Deshmukh and Vicky Kadian in prominent roles. He will be also seen in the much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

