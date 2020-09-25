'Women In Bollywood Go For Hash, Drugs; Men Pray For Their Better-half'': Mimi Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which began its probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning. Sara Ali Khan is set to appear before the NCB on September 26 Saturday, along with Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash are summoned on Friday.

'Patriarchy women in Bollywood go for hash & drugs'

Actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday shared her opinion on the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood and said that "patriarchy women in Bollywood" go for hash and drugs and the men in the film industry only "cook and clean and pray for their better half". The Jadavpur MP added that the men in "Bollywood pray their joined hands and tears in eye by saying 'Bhawan unki raksha karna' (God protect them)"

Yes patriarchy Women in bollywood go for Hash nd drugs or whatever nd men in bollywood cook nd clean nd pray for their better half wit joined hands nd tears in eye “Bhagwan unki raksha karna” — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) September 24, 2020

Her comments come as the central anti-drug agency has not mentioned the name of male actors in relation to the drug case. Republic Media Network sources had earlier reported that six top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers, fearful of action being taken against them over NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus in Bollywood. Sources have told that several stars are doing all they can to plan an escape route. Sources have informed that other talent management agencies have hit the panic button after KWAN came under NCB scanner.

Karan Johar's company executive summoned

Meanwhile, the NCB on Thursday asked Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitiz Ravi to appear before it in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Dharma Productions is owned by film-maker Karan Johar. Ravi has been asked to appear on Friday as his name surfaced during the probe. So far, the NCB has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty in the case among others.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present. The video in question had been shared by Karan Johar and had taken place at his house. The NCB has transferred the complaint to Mumbai and is verifying the video.

