Amitabh Bachchan Makes THIS Special Request To Twitter 'bhaiya'; Fans React

Amitabh Bachchan and his Twitter have become centre of headlines for quite some time now. Recently, the megastar took to the social media app to make a special request from the app owners. While the actor’s request comes from a place of sincerity, his followers had a good laugh.

In his latest Tweet, Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for the Twitter bosses. Owing to his regular mistakes in his Tweets, the Piku actor requested the platform to provide him with an edit button for his Tweets so that he does not have to delete the entire post and upload it again. The actor wrote, “T 4622 - अरे, Twitter मालिक भैया , ये Twitter पे एक Edit button भी लगा दो please !!! बार बार जब ग़लती हो जाती है, और शुभचिंतक, बताते हैं हमें, तो पूरा Tweet, delete करना पड़ता है, और ग़लत Tweet को ठीक कर के, फिर से छापना पड़ता है । हाथ जोड़ रहे हैं ” (T 4622 Hey, Twitter owner, please add an edit button on Twitter!! When I make mistakes again and again and when my well-wishers inform me about it, I have to delete the entire Tweet, edit the previous Tweet and then upload it again. Requesting you.)

Amitabh Bachchan had to make the request to Twitter owing to a mistake in his previous post. The Piku actor often confuses his tweet numbers and later informs his followers of his mistake. For the unversed, the actor usually takes to Twitter to share something or the other with his fans and numbers his tweets daily. In a post made on April 19, the actor wrote, “T 4622 - Sorry sorry sorry .. ग़लती हो गई थी, अब ठीक कर दिया है । इस लिये पिछला Tweet delete करना पड़ गया….” (T 4622- Sorry sorry sorry…made a mistake, rectified it. This is why had to delete the previous tweet)

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter fans come to his rescue

However, as soon as the Goodbye actor posted the request to get an edit button, his fans and followers guided him saying the button is already there. One person wrote, “There is edit button within 30 mins.” Another user commented, “Sir ji, Edit is available for first 30 minutes”, while someone else advised him to take Abhishek Bachchan's help by saying, “Sir button hai twitter par , Abhishek sir ko bolo aapko sikha denge”

Amitabh Bachchan movies

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2022 movie Unchaai. He is currently preparing for the release of his movie Adipurush also starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. He will also be seen in the movie Project K which also stars Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Prabhas.