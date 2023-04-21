Twitter Blue Tick: Amitabh Bachchan To Alia Bhatt, Celebs Lose Verification Badge

After Twitter policy revamp, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Chopra, BTS and others have lost their verification mark on the microblogging site. The Twitter blue tick would help users identify the verified or real account of the popular personalities and separate them from the fake ones, created by impersonators. This has led to a lot of confusion on social media.

As per a new rules issued by Twitter, the legacy blue ticks accorded to celebrity handles was discontinued on April 20. To retain their verified Twitter handle, users have been instructed to purchase the Twitter Blue Subscription. The celebrities who paid the amount in advance were able to retain verified Twitter handle, while others lost it.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX



Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

Alia Bhatt, Samantha & others lose blue tick; Sonam Kapoor, Nick Jonas retain

Popular celebrities who lost the verification mark on Twitter are Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Justin Beiber, Blake Lively, Prakash Raj, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others. While Priyanka lost verification, her husband Nick Jonas retained the badge of verification. Apart from Nick, Sonam Kapoor, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and a few other celebrities still have their Twitter verfication intact. It is unclear whether these celebrities have paid for the subscription fees or whether Twitter has spared them from the crackdown for now.

Celebrity react to losing blue tick

Celebrities losing their Twitter verification has generated immense curiosity among the netizens, sparking a debate on whether the crackdown was right or not. While most actors chose to not comment on the situation, some have opened up about losing the verified status on the microblogging site. Reactions came from Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Prakash Raj.

Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to the loss of his verification. Tweeting in Bhojpuri, the Project K actor wrote, "T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा जोड़े पड़ी का ?? (Hello Twitter admin, are you listerning? I have paid the subscription fee, can you please put the blue tick against my name back, so that people know it really is me- Amitabh Bachchan...I requested you with folded hands, do you want me to touch your feet as well) (sic)."

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Prakash Raj took to Twitter to address the situation. The Vaarisu actor wrote, “Bye bye #BlueTick …. It was nice having you….my journey ..my conversations..my sharing…will continue with my people … you take care #justasking (sic)." Fans of the actor supported him by commenting that he has given Twitter an epic reply.

Bye bye #BlueTick …. It was nice having you….my journey ..my conversations..my sharing…will continue with my people … you take care #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 20, 2023

Jubilee actor Aditi Rao Hydari has also lost her Twitter verification. Reacting to this, she wrote, “Once upon a time there was a blue tick… did @Twitter and I live happily ever after?! #GoFigure (sic).” Aditi was one of the few celebrities who reacted to the development on social media, taking it all in a light manner.

Once upon a time there was a blue tick… did @Twitter and I live happily ever after?! 😜#GoFigure — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 21, 2023



Twitter Verfication history

Twitter’s easily recognisable verfication mark was first launched in 2009 to help users identify genuine accounts of celebrities from the fake ones. Gradually, the Twitter blue tick became a benchmark of fame and stood as a testament to a person’s popularity. Previously, the badge of verification could not be availed by paying a fee, but now celebrities are being pushed to pay a subscription fee.