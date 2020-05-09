Amitabh Bachchan Has Cracked The Instagram Formula, Says, 'no Need To Get Into The Bikini'

Amitabh Bachchan is excited and happy as he has cracked the Instagram formula. The megastar is happy that there is no longer the need to get into the bikini to get high numbers on his Instagram handle. Bachchan shared the secret in his blog and it is — a slo-mo video.

Yes, a slow-motion video that got Bachchan more than 35 lakh views. Sharing his excitement 'Piku' actor wrote, ".. good ness , its gone beyond 30 lakhs .. no no no .. that can’t be happening to me .. really ..? .. I was stagnating through out my 16 million total in the 2 and 3 lakhs max .. today beyond 30 .. yeeaaahhahaaa yee ..!"

The actor revealed the formula and wrote, "the Insta formulae has been cracked .. no longer the need to get into the bikini .. its found .. the magic of the high numbers

".. its slo mo video .. its a lark .. fun .. humour .. unseen clothing gear .. especially head gear .. a laugh .. and the self help .. text was done some years ago too .. nothing remarkable about it .. happens every year .. no magic mathematics or 1000 year wait .. 🤣 .. but made few try it .. !! and got a laugh from it .. some Ef advising remove .. too much abuse ..," Bachchan wrote.

Bachchan further added: ".. aaahhhhhh darlings , that is so so so desired .. life without abuse, is the recluse no use .. infused with those dark lines brings colour , life , adventure , tease , chaff , mock and satirize, make the monkey off, or the mickey .. smile that slo-mo finger pointing .. बनाया , बनाया , बनाया .. heha ..😜"

