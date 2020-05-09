Big B points co-incidence between 'Bhootnath' & 'Agneepath', asks 'how did this happen?'

Amitabh Bachchan loves to share trivia about his films with his fans. The veteran is known to go back in time and post throwback pictures and interesting details about his blockbusters. The interesting bit is that even fans also contribute to it, sharing some of their observations they spot in the movies.

A recent one was on the occasion of the completion of 12 years of Bhootnath. While Big B marked the event by stating that kids still call him ‘Bhootnath uncle’, he was surprised about someone discovering ‘something amazing’ in connection with the film.

The actor revealed that there was a scene in his 1990 blockbuster Agneepath in which he shoots a prisoner. The prison wall had the words ‘Bhoot Nath’ written with chalk, he revealed.

The National Award-winner wondered how could something like that happen, as he went on to do a film of the same name 18 years later. Bachchan also shared that it was the first scene he had shot for the film, while urging his followers to watch the scene online or on DVD.

Here’s the post

T 3526 - 12 years of my film BHOOTNATH .. well done Vivek .. someone just noticed something amazing .. in AGNEEPATH , there is shot of me entering prison and shooting a prisoner .. on wall of prison set is written 'भूत नाथ' in chalk .. how ? film was made years before pic.twitter.com/Ql9h2v6mky — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2020

One of the later films of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Angry Young Man’ phase, Agneepath, directed by Mukul S Anand was among his most popular films of that era. The film also starred Danny Denongpa as Kancha Cheena and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

In 2012, the film was remade again with Hrithik Roshan stepping into Bachchan’s shoes, and Sanjay Dutt playing Kancha Cheena. The film was a big success at the box office.

Meanwhile, Bhootnath, directed by Vivek Sharma featured him as a lovable ghost. Though not a big hit, his character was loved, especially by the kids. That prompted a sequel with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari helming it in 2014.

