Amitabh Bachchan On The Sets Jhund; Here Is What We Know So Far

Jhund is an inspirational film based on the real-life events of Vijay Barse, the founder of an NGO, Slum Soccer. Slum Soccer is a Nagpur-based organization (NGO) committed to the upliftment of needy children by football matches. In Jhund movie, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of the retired sports professor who influences street children to form a football team. The movie also shows how Amitabh Bachchan keeps underprivileged children away from drugs and crime by building an entire team of these children to play soccer. The biographical sports-drama is directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Cast and Release date of the movie Jhund:

Amitabh Bachchan is essaying the lead role in the movie and the rest of the star cast includes Vicky Kadian, Ganesh Deshmukh, and Akash Thosar. Vicky Kadian plays the role of Vijay Barse's child in the movie. This movie is the second collaboration of Akash, Vicky, and Ganesh after their Marathi film (Sairat). Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar produced Jhund.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares First Look Teaser Of Upcoming Film 'Jhund'; Watch

The film was previously scheduled and all set to release on September 20, 2019, this date was tweeted by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. But then the release date was postponed to December 13, 2019. Then the final release date was again declared on January 21, 2020, May 8 was announced as the release date. And now on January 21, 2020, the official teaser of Jhund was launched by T-Series.

Photos of Amitabh Bachchan, and other pictures and of the cast on the set:

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Jhund' Teaser Out, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @nagraj_manjule

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Also read | Jhund Movie: Aamir Khan Asked Amitabh Bachchan To Play Barse

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan

Also read | Jhund: All You Need To Know About Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.