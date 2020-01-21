Amitabh Bachchan Shares First Look Teaser Of Upcoming Film 'Jhund'; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for the various films he will be seen in 2020. Jhund is one such film in which he will be seen as a leading character. Mr Bachchan took to his Twitter to share the first poster of the film on January 20, 2020. The teaser of the film released on January 21, 2020. Take a look at the much-awaited Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund teaser here.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund teaser released:

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the link to the teaser. The Jhund teaser starts with Amitabh Bachchan narrating and saying “don’t call it a Jhund sir, call it a team” (rough translation). As the narration ends, we see the first glimpse at how the movie will look. Where we see a group of boys with bike chains, sticks, and bricks walking in a formation to what looks like a fight in some industrial warehouse.

The walking of the boys is accompanied by one of the tracks from the film. During the end of the teaser, we see the name of Amitabh Bachchan. The teaser also reveals information about the lead music composers Ajay and Atul who are famous for making music for films like Siarat and Agneepath. Here is what senior Bachchan has twitted

It is speculated that Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is known as the founder of Slum Soccer. Vijay Barse is a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. Under this foundation, he took in street kids who were hooked on drugs and rehabilitated them to turn them into Soccer players. He built a whole team out of the children he rehabilitated, and this film will cover this story. He managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and building a whole team.

(Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter)

