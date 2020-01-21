Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Jhund' Teaser Out, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Nagraj Manjule directorial film Jhund's teaser was released on YouTube today i.e 21 January 2020. The film features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and will revolve around the story of a football coach who set up a football team training kids from the slums. Jhund will release on May 8, 2020. Though the teaser for Jhund features an intense narration from Amitabh Bachchan, it does not feature him. The one-minute-long teaser features a bunch of kids armed with bats, sticks and chains walking off the camera. The teaser has evidently spiked the interest of many netizens as #JhundTeaser started trending on Twitter just a few hours after the teaser dropped. Check out netizens reactions below -

Jhund teaser

Netizens react to Jhund teaser

Super Exited for collaboration of Mega star @SrBachchan & #Sairat Director @Nagrajmanjule Here Enjoy the teaser of #Jhund It looks fantastic. Hope for the best from 2 Finest talent of the country. Good Luck Team #Jhund 👍

Here Enjoy SUPERHIT #JhundTeaser https://t.co/1O6V89GBox — Kirtik Lunagariya (@kirtikmpatel) January 21, 2020

#Congratulations & #BestOfLuck to @SrBachchan Sir ji and full team of #Jhund 💪🔥👍

Wonderful #JhundTeaser 👏👏👏

Sir ji Voice Over to Song,BGM to Camera Work All are Awesome..👍

Superb Gift after waiting long

time..😍 THANX to All..🙏

Game Starts 8th May 2020 Lock Kiya Jay..😊👍 pic.twitter.com/okUNrMNg2z — DEEPJOY💝🆎💝EF (@DeepjoySarkar2) January 21, 2020

#jhundteaser @SrBachchan a new narrative from the superstar, creating new benchmarks, popularising sports in a big way.This is bound to be a runaway hit, #AmitabhBachchan innovation, ideas key to his continued dominance of superstardom. Ability to think around taste of audiences — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) January 21, 2020

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

