The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Jhund' Teaser Out, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' will release on 8 May 2020. The teaser of the film is being applauded by netizens. Read below for more details about 'Jhund'.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Nagraj Manjule directorial film Jhund's teaser was released on YouTube today i.e 21 January 2020. The film features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and will revolve around the story of a football coach who set up a football team training kids from the slums. Jhund will release on May 8, 2020. Though the teaser for Jhund features an intense narration from Amitabh Bachchan, it does not feature him. The one-minute-long teaser features a bunch of kids armed with bats, sticks and chains walking off the camera. The teaser has evidently spiked the interest of many netizens as #JhundTeaser started trending on Twitter just a few hours after the teaser dropped. Check out netizens reactions below - 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares first look teaser of upcoming film 'Jhund'; watch

Jhund teaser 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' will release on THIS date to avoid clash with 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Netizens react to Jhund teaser

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt tweet for Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his death anniversary

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares thoughts on life after Shweta's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda's demise

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares the first look of Jhund; teaser to release tomorrow

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA