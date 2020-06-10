Amitabh Bachchan Gets Internet Fixed At 3.45 AM; Explains What Went Wrong

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a 'domesticated conversation' with his 'EF' (extended family) on his blog where he revealed how his Internet went off and service provider Jio sent their engineer at 1 in the morning. The megastar explained how the cable on the roof had gotten compressed and stuck in the 'taadpatri'.

What is 'Taadpatri'? Well, the actor explained, "the coverings, we put up during the Monsoons for protection from the heavy rain. Protections during the rainy season are becoming a must for houses that are built years ago and now suffer leakages .. Jalsa was built around mid 80′s or perhaps a little later .. so time and weathering has its effects."

Bachchan said that the engineer and the electrician worked till 3.45 AM and he was informed about the same at 3.50 AM, after which he went to sleep. The actor further thanked BMC and wrote, "the drainage about the house and the region gets choked .. it did on the day of the cyclone .. but the team came despite inclement weather and fixed it working till late hours .. compliments to them." [sic]

About Gulabo Sitabo

Bachchan is currently busy promoting his next 'Gulabo Sitabo' on digital platforms. Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates a whimsical tale of a grumpy old landlord and his over-ambitious tenant. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is one of the first Bollywood movies to release on an OTT platform due to the pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on April 17, 2020, but got postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. Recently, the makers of the film confirmed that the film would release worldwide on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

