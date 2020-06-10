Amitabh Bachchan Praises Divya Dutta's Poem On Lockdown 'Jab Sab Theek Hoga Na'

In this time of crisis, many celebs have been doing new things to entertain their fans and create awareness about coronavirus. Divya Dutta is one such star who has done something different amid the lockdown. The actor shared a short yet heartwarming poem on social media. This poem is about hope and was loved by fans on social media.

Divya recalled that it is her first every poem that she has ever shared on Twitter. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to appreciate Divya Dutta's poem. Take a look at his tweet below.

T 3558 - @divyadutta25 pens an inspiration .. her talent as an artist has ben undisputed .. her writing no less now !

my good wishes ..🙏



https://t.co/YvJRT58feV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 9, 2020

It was reported that Divya Dutta wrote the poem as she was inspired by the coronavirus lockdown and how it led to the nature healing. In the poem, she has conveyed a message of hope in a very distant way. She described things with very simplistic examples of respecting other beings. Divya also talked about how all creatures share the planet and how we all can make the world a more habitable place for everyone and not be selfish. Take a look at her poem here.

Here is the lyrics of the poem which Amitabh Bachchan appreciated

Jab sab theek hoga na toh ye toh karte rahenge…

Woh jo doston se har teesre din video call karte hain,

Apni woh gaappein woh recipes jo exchange karte hain,

Kahan milta hai woh mauka bhaag daud ki zindagi mein,

Wo ek dhamachaukri karte rahenge… Jab sab theek hoga na toh ye toh karte rahenge…

Woh ghar pe purani album dekh kar ek saath bachpan ki yaadein taaza karna…

Woh t-shirt pyjame mein, R.D .Buman sunte hue milkar safaiyan karne…

Woh masti woh pillow fights, Woh shararat karte rahenge…. Jab sab theek hoga na to ye to zaroor karte rahenge…

Woh jo har chotti cheez samet rahe hai ghar ki ab,

Jab bai aayegi toh, iss baar sab safai us par nai chodenge,

Ek madad ka haath denge, Aur uske chehre pe o muskurahat bharte rahenge.

Jab sab theek hoga na,toh yeh toh karte rahenge….

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the drama-comedy film Gulabo Sitabo. In this film, he will be seen along with Ayushmann Khurrana. This film will be streaming live for fans on Amazon Prime Vidoe from June 12, 2020. Apart from this Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in several films like Brahmastra, Jhund, Nastik, The Great Man, Zamaanat: And Justice for All and Aankhen 2.

