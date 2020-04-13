Amitabh Bachchan Invents A Word, Talks About 'hesitations' Once The Pandemic Is Over

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said, 'we are all going to be a different race at the end of this', amid an ongoing nationwide lockdown to fight the battle against pandemic Coronavirus. Inventing a long and twisted word, "Virusologicalextendumisolatorateddistantendium", Bachchan in his blog entry revealed that he might just have given a word for the dictionary.

Amitabh Bachchan reviews Netflix crime series 'Peaky Blinders'; Read here

Talking about the state of the human "after the thingimajic coronusitis", Bachchan said that there will be hesitations once the pandemic is over. "I do feel that we shall have huge hesitation to shake the greeting hand, embrace the dear friend - that most essential emoji 🤗 shall come handy - and generally maintain distance, social or unsocial, bringing into blessed usage, of the smartphone .. the inseparable .. !!!"

Bachchan said that human behaviour would witness massive reformation. He wrote, "human conduct could undergo reformation .. and the French shall be most delighted in formulating their famous .. vive la difference !! yet, on the other hand, there shall be greater, or could be an understanding unseen of in centuries .. a rewrite or a reinstall of life itself .. starting from scratch .. well .. its a little presumptuous and facile .. but never ever challenge ‘nature ‘ .. and that shall hopefully be the desired moto in the times of the decades to come." [sic]

Amitabh Bachchan deletes a 'fun text' taking dig at China after facing flak on Twitter

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed his morning routine and what he eats for breakfast. “Okay so while all this was being conveyed to you lot .. breaka’ is almost over .. quick brief consumption .. the ‘tulsi patta’ , the probiotic dose , the protein drink the almonds, the porridge, the tablets , the coconut water , the ‘aanvalaa’ juice, (Myrrh it is called in the language of this post) , the fruit banana .. and at the gym, Dates from considerate Ef of the Arab world .. and bites of the apple in between machine changes .. and lots of water too .. and the odd ‘elixir of life’ to keep the spirits up .. bit of breathing ‘pranayaam’ at the yoga mat .. wind up .. put the tv screens off, get all the news , switch off the music .. the new sounds from Apple .. on with the mask and walking back to desk to make some sound," Bachchan wrote.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.