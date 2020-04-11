Amitabh Bachchan Deletes A 'fun Text' Taking Dig At China After Facing Flak On Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday late evening took to his Twitter handle to share a 'fun text' that was sent to him by his 'EF' (extended family) taking a dig at China. The megastar deleted it later after facing flak by users.

The tweet said, "T 3498 - A little fun text from an Ef:

"Guiness Book will award Xi Jing Ping for creating the longest lasting Made in China product ever" - Ef B !!!"

The tweet received over 800 retweets within a few minutes and over 350 comments, but the actor immediately deleted it from both Instagram and Twitter. Netizens criticised Bachchan for making fun of the country, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.

ALSO READ | From Amitabh Bachchan's 'Family' to 'Muskurayega India;' entertainment news of the week

Meanwhile, Bachchan, who has more than 40 million followers on Twitter, was subjected to a lot of flak for retweeting a post that showed an illuminated India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles, diyas and mobile phone torches on Sunday. But it turned out to be a fake post.

Bachchan was earlier called out for another tweet when he shared an opinion claiming vibrations from clapping, blowing conch shells as part of the 'Janta curfew' on March 22 would have reduced or destroyed coronavirus potency as it was 'amavasya', the darkest day of the month. He also shared a video as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign where he cited a Lancet study claiming that Chinese experts believe COVID-19 spreads through flies.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan expresses concern about fading vision, says 'blindness is on its way'

The now-deleted video shared from the actor's page on March 25 read: "A study in the @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples. Come on India, we are going to fight this! Use your toilet: Everyone, Everyday, Always. Darwaza Band toh Beemari Band! @swcrbrt @narendramodi @PMOIndia Pickvitrkcom/VSMUHdjXKG."

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan gets #siblingday wishes from Shweta, his 'partner for lifetime'

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.