Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Manoj Bajpayee; From 'Aks' To 'Sarkar 3'

Throughout his career, actor Amitabh Bachchan has starred in multiple films with Manoj Bajpayee. In most of their films, Bachchan played the character of the protagonist while Bajpayee played the villain with most of the films being political dramas. Take a look at some of the films that the duo starred in. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Manoj Bajpayee

Aks

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aks hit the screens in 2001. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Raveena Tandon. The film is a supernatural thriller that revolves around an assassin who is hanged to death but the serial killings continue in the same manner as him. A deeper investigation into the matter leads to the cop that arrested the assassin. Bachchan plays the character of Inspector Manu Verma and Bajpayee plays the assassin named Raghavan.

Satyagraha

Directed by Prakash Jha, Satyagraha was released in 2013. Along with Bachchan and Bajpayee, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Rampal. The plot of the film revolved around Dwarka Anand who serves prison time for assaulting a corrupt officer when trying to obtain due compensation for his son's death. His son's friend Manav organises a multi-faceted campaign to free him. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Dwarka Anand while Manoj Bajpayee plays the mastermind behind Dwarka's son murder, Minister Balram Singh.

Aarakshan

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aarakshan was released in 2011. Along with Amitabh and Manoj, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The plot revolved around Dr Anand, the principal of STM College, fights to abide by the OBC reservation verdict of the Supreme Court along with his disciples. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Dr Anand and Manoj Bajpayee plays one of the villains, Mithilesh Singh.

Sarkar 3

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Sarkar 3 hit the screens in 2017. The film also starred Yami Gautam, Amit Sandh, and Jackie Shroff. The plot revolved around a real-estate shark Gandhi, who asks for Sarkar's help in acquiring space where residents would lose their homes. After Sarkar refuses, he gets caught up in multiple internal conflicts. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Sarkar and Manoj Bajpayee plays the rival political leader named Govind Deshpande.

