Amitabh Bachchan On Diwali Celebrations At Jalsa: 'It Has Been Deafeningly Silent'

Touted as one of the biggest and most important festivals of India, Diwali is being celebrated with great zeal and fervour across the country. Even amidst the concerns of the spread of novel coronavirus, every house has been lit up with lamps as the contagious spirit of the festivity takes over people. Bollywood is no exception with many sharing a glimpse into their intimate Diwali celebrations at home via social media.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also followed suit and shared a glimpse into how his family celebrated the festival of lights at their house, Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpses into Diwali celebration in Jalsa

The 79-year-old actor took to his personal blog to open up about the Diwali celebration in Jalsa. Not only did he reveal how the family members spent their time during the festival but also touched upon the effects of COVID-19 on how it has affected our lives. In his blog, he talked about how Diwali was traditionally celebrated.

He wrote, ''The gaiety, the fun and frolic of the past .. the celebration of this festive day .. friends and well wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness .. in the diyas of hope and prosperity.'' He further added how the family celebrated by writing, ''It has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers,''

He continued, ''Perhaps a GOI ruling against it , but even so an eerie silence about .. and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile .. what has the rapid communication done to us .. destroyed memory , remembering .. an answer to all on the net and a depletion of the mind and the brain to face upto the challenges, for public consumption and beyond''.

Earlier, the veteran actor took to his Twitter to share a family picture which included his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya. He extended wishes of the festival to his followers by writing, ''To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response''

T 4085 - दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🚩🚩🚩

मंगलम मंगलम मंगलम 🚩🚩🚩



to the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/P3GPOSP8AS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 4, 2021

Image: Twitter/@SrBachchan/PTI