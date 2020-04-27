Amitabh Bachchan Pays Ode To COVID-19 Warriors, Calls It 'a Small Step Towards Humanity'

Coronavirus has infected more than 26,000 people in India, recording more than 800 fatalities. While the officials in the capital, New Delhi, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities, too, are leaving no stone unturned to voice awareness on social media platforms. Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan hailed the efforts of the frontline workers with a heartfelt video post. Read details.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to hail the efforts and sacrifices of the frontline COVID warriors with a video message. As seen in the video shared, images of health care professionals, essential service providers and policemen. from across the country, can be seen. In the video, authorities can be seen helping the poor and the needy with basic necessities and services. With the video shared, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “A small step towards #Humanity”. Take a look at the video shared by Amitabh Bachchan:

T 3513 - A small step towards #Humanity pic.twitter.com/dHu6ZE7aMd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2020

Amitabh on Coronavirus

T 3495 - I express my sincere gratitude to all #SupplyWarriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation. We salute your determination towards keeping #India connected amidst lockdown.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @COVIDNewsByMIB @MIB_India @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/zug66fL3Zq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

.. this is extremely sad .. they work for our survival, and sacrifice their own .. salutations to the brave .. condolences to the family of Cnst Chandrakant .. our prayers ..🙏 https://t.co/0qUFE8PJuS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie’s success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. He also has Jhund in his pocket.

