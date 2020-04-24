New Version Of 'Teri Mitti' Dedicated To COVID-19 Warriors Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

Quick links:
The film fraternity has joined hands to spread awareness through various medium to spread awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic. May it be in the form of a video anthem or a song, artists are going all out to spread the message of positivity during this global crisis. Teri Mitti song from Kesari (2019), starring Akshay Kumar and Parineet Chopra, received immense love from the audiences when it was first released. Now, in the current situation, the makers have released a new version of the track which is a tribute to all the corona warriors who are at the frontline.
Teri Mitti was dedicated to the brave soldiers of India. The new, Teri Mitti Tribute song is for the doctors and healthcare workers who are working day and night to fight COVID-19. It is sung by B Praak, the music is by Arko and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Akshay Kumar also makes an appearance in the end of this new version. Read to know what the audiences say about the song.
Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Teri Mitti' Song Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors To Release On April 24
#TeriMitti Song is an Emotion 💕💕— 丂 Ⓗ i ｖ Ⓐ M 💣 (@eternal_shivam) April 24, 2020
Salute to All Doctors , Police and Paramedical Staff
Those Who Use to Say Where Is God , Look at them they are God for all of us. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2tBa4lL9Se
Truly this lines are heart touching..💕👌— सिddu 😉 (@akshays_logan) April 24, 2020
Our singing talent @BPraak sir
And lyricist @manojmuntashir sir done a great job 😍
Thank you so much for inspiring us sir @akshaykumar
Love you ❤️#TeriMitti pic.twitter.com/rFvMuhyj1b
Dil Me Sukun aur Dimaag Me Goosebumps Aate Hai is Song Ko Sunne Me....— Nilesh Sharma ᵖʳᵒᵘᵈ ⁱⁿᵈⁱᵃⁿ (@speak_nilesh) April 24, 2020
National Song Of India For Me...
Thanku Makers & @akshaykumar sir for this lovely Patriotic Song Franchise....#TeriMittiSong #TeriMittihttps://t.co/qtUp8uFJiH
#TeriMitti - once again it's soulful & graceful. Many thanks to the makers @akshaykumar @manojmuntashir @BPraak @Arko for this Tribute.— Dhawal Poladia (@DhawalPoladia) April 24, 2020
Also Read | 'Teri Mitti' Lyricist Feels He Deserved Better Defeat After Losing To 'Apna Time Aayega'
मजबूर हुई जब दिल की दुआ तब हमने दवा से काम लिया— Srishti Rajiv Sharma (@SrishtiRajiv) April 24, 2020
वो नब्ज़ नहीं फ़िर थमने दी, जिस नब्ज़ को हमने थाम लिया
This is even more beautiful than the original one...I don't think better words have been written! #TeriMitti@manojmuntashir@ZeeMusicCompanyhttps://t.co/c948TsNkYG
Last year it was for the Warriors on borders. This year, it is for the warriors fighting within the borders. #TeriMitti @manojmuntashir - every word you wrote touches the soul. @BPraak - Goosebumps voice @ArkoPravo19 - Brilliantly created a masterpiece.— jerri (@_ijerri) April 24, 2020
Hats off 😄
#TeriMitti This is not just a song— PUJA TIWARY. (@PUJATIWARY7) April 24, 2020
its devine music which have thanks giving words to our God turned Human - "Our Doctors"
i had goosebumps nd its normal if i hear @manojmuntashir nd @BPraak together
u guys are superb❤ no words &
we cant thank enough 2 our Doctors 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuTGDp9p9i
Literally tears in my eyes🙏 @akshaykumar sir.@BPraak magical voice.#TeriMittihttps://t.co/Pg9zojohvT— 𝐊𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐢 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 😎 (@lovexharma) April 24, 2020
Also Read | Akshay Kumar Is A Loving Husband To Twinkle Khanna And These Instances Are Proof
Also Read | Akshay Kumar Comes Out In Aid Of Iconic Theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy, Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Earlier, Akshay Kumar was seen with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and other celebs in Muskurayega India song. Salman Khan released Pyaar Karona song that delivered the message of safety and love. John Abraham features in a video Mera Bharat Mahaan, a poem of hope, courage and gratitude.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.