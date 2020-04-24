New Version Of 'Teri Mitti' Dedicated To COVID-19 Warriors Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

Music

'Teri Mitti's' new version has left fans teary eyed. This reprised version from the film 'Kesari' has touched the hearts of many. Watch

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Teri Mitti fan reactions

The film fraternity has joined hands to spread awareness through various medium to spread awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic. May it be in the form of a video anthem or a song, artists are going all out to spread the message of positivity during this global crisis. Teri Mitti song from Kesari (2019), starring Akshay Kumar and Parineet Chopra, received immense love from the audiences when it was first released. Now, in the current situation, the makers have released a new version of the track which is a tribute to all the corona warriors who are at the frontline.

Teri Mitti was dedicated to the brave soldiers of India. The new, Teri Mitti Tribute song is for the doctors and healthcare workers who are working day and night to fight COVID-19. It is sung by B Praak, the music is by Arko and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Akshay Kumar also makes an appearance in the end of this new version. Read to know what the audiences say about the song.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Teri Mitti' Song Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors To Release On April 24

Teri Mitti Tribute song fan reactions

Also Read | 'Teri Mitti' Lyricist Feels He Deserved Better Defeat After Losing To 'Apna Time Aayega'

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Is A Loving Husband To Twinkle Khanna And These Instances Are Proof

Teri Mitti Tribute song

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Comes Out In Aid Of Iconic Theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy, Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Earlier, Akshay Kumar was seen with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and other celebs in Muskurayega India song. Salman Khan released Pyaar Karona song that delivered the message of safety and love. John Abraham features in a video Mera Bharat Mahaan, a poem of hope, courage and gratitude.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories