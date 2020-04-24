New Version Of 'Teri Mitti' Dedicated To COVID-19 Warriors Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

The film fraternity has joined hands to spread awareness through various medium to spread awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic. May it be in the form of a video anthem or a song, artists are going all out to spread the message of positivity during this global crisis. Teri Mitti song from Kesari (2019), starring Akshay Kumar and Parineet Chopra, received immense love from the audiences when it was first released. Now, in the current situation, the makers have released a new version of the track which is a tribute to all the corona warriors who are at the frontline.

Teri Mitti was dedicated to the brave soldiers of India. The new, Teri Mitti Tribute song is for the doctors and healthcare workers who are working day and night to fight COVID-19. It is sung by B Praak, the music is by Arko and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Akshay Kumar also makes an appearance in the end of this new version. Read to know what the audiences say about the song.

Teri Mitti Tribute song fan reactions

#TeriMitti Song is an Emotion 💕💕



Salute to All Doctors , Police and Paramedical Staff



Those Who Use to Say Where Is God , Look at them they are God for all of us. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2tBa4lL9Se — 丂 Ⓗ i ｖ Ⓐ M 💣 (@eternal_shivam) April 24, 2020

Truly this lines are heart touching..💕👌

Our singing talent @BPraak sir

And lyricist @manojmuntashir sir done a great job 😍

Thank you so much for inspiring us sir @akshaykumar

Love you ❤️#TeriMitti pic.twitter.com/rFvMuhyj1b — सिddu 😉 (@akshays_logan) April 24, 2020

Dil Me Sukun aur Dimaag Me Goosebumps Aate Hai is Song Ko Sunne Me....



National Song Of India For Me...



Thanku Makers & @akshaykumar sir for this lovely Patriotic Song Franchise....#TeriMittiSong #TeriMittihttps://t.co/qtUp8uFJiH — Nilesh Sharma ᵖʳᵒᵘᵈ ⁱⁿᵈⁱᵃⁿ (@speak_nilesh) April 24, 2020

मजबूर हुई जब दिल की दुआ तब हमने दवा से काम लिया

वो नब्ज़ नहीं फ़िर थमने दी, जिस नब्ज़ को हमने थाम लिया

This is even more beautiful than the original one...I don't think better words have been written! #TeriMitti@manojmuntashir@ZeeMusicCompanyhttps://t.co/c948TsNkYG — Srishti Rajiv Sharma (@SrishtiRajiv) April 24, 2020

Last year it was for the Warriors on borders. This year, it is for the warriors fighting within the borders. #TeriMitti @manojmuntashir - every word you wrote touches the soul. @BPraak - Goosebumps voice @ArkoPravo19 - Brilliantly created a masterpiece.

Hats off 😄 — jerri (@_ijerri) April 24, 2020

#TeriMitti This is not just a song

its devine music which have thanks giving words to our God turned Human - "Our Doctors"

i had goosebumps nd its normal if i hear @manojmuntashir nd @BPraak together

u guys are superb❤ no words &

we cant thank enough 2 our Doctors 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuTGDp9p9i — PUJA TIWARY. (@PUJATIWARY7) April 24, 2020

Teri Mitti Tribute song

Earlier, Akshay Kumar was seen with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and other celebs in Muskurayega India song. Salman Khan released Pyaar Karona song that delivered the message of safety and love. John Abraham features in a video Mera Bharat Mahaan, a poem of hope, courage and gratitude.

