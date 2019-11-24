Amitabh Bachchan Ponders On 'paps' & Medical Speculation With Must-read 'boiling' Analogy

Amitabh Bachchan who was unwell and bed-ridden a few days back penned a blog and addressed the issue of how false rumours about his health spread from the so-called 'sources'. He wrote, "There has been confession publicly by me on the promotion of the disease Hepatitis B .. its presence in my body since the infusion of blood from donor carrying the virus .. and that 75% of my Liver has been destroyed .. SO .. innovation .. assumption .. .. and ‘rumoured’ ‘sources’ ‘ it has been informed from reliable medical professionals’ builds the column, that shall consume pages and time lapses between the latest Political jumble or Ludo, to ‘confirm’ that the reason for the hospitalisation - be Liver !!" and cleared the air by saying, ".. when indeed is it nothing of the sort whatsoever ..".

Talking about the paparazzi culture outside hospitals, Bachchan wrote: "SO .. now that all possible locations, entries, exits, do get the informative device from location holder .. the documentation of movement remains no longer a guarded secrecy .. and so if the Hospital has ‘tattled’ to the ‘pap’, they shall come by , record the going in and coming out .. BUT there is need for a story as well, so fill in the blanks left open or NA by the authorities and present it for the day to them that care for your existence and routine everyday life .."

"BUT who to take repair and correction to task .. enough other hours to be looked at and attended to than to respond .. in any case in point, with a 1 million INFO machinery in place on Planet Earth, how many can it be addressed to .. so allow .. allow it to boil .. it shall spill over for two days .. then search another vessel to put to boil .. not that the product presence of boil in the vessel is inappropriate .. NOOOOO .. its BORING after 48 .. get something fresh and new .. build, innovate, design .. and flood it .. so the DAYs’ work load is taken care of .. get to bed .. get to sleep in the peace, tranquil calm of your earning for the day .. and may the reality be DAMNED .. !!," BigB wrote. Bachchan expressed his frustration and wrote: "SO .. why this intricate fact finding diatribe .. ?"

On the professional front:

The actor has a plethora of projects lined up ahead of him. However, his two main projects- Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Jhund opposite Akash Thosar has been wrapped into a controversy. While the makers of the former have asked the female lead of the film, Kriti Kharbanda to exit due to her 'tantrums', the second is embroiled in a legal power tussle, wherein a filmmaker has sent a legal notice both to Big-B, and the director of Jhund. Apart from these two, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy among others. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

