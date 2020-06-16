Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Films Helmed By Ravi Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with many prominent actors and directors throughout his career. He has worked with BR Chopra's son, Ravi Chopra, in three of his popular films. Take a look at the list of Amitabh Bachchan's movies that were helmed by director Ravi Chopra.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies that were directed by Ravi Chopra

Zameer

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Zameer hit the screens in 1975. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the film also starred Vinod Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, and Saira Banu. The music for the film was composed by Sapan Chakraborty and the story was created by C. J. Pavri. The plot revolves around a King whose son gets kidnapped by a dacoit. Years later, a boy claims to be his son and arrives at the palace. Things take a turn when he falls in love with the King's daughter. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Badal, the guy who claims to be the King's son.

Baabul

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Baabul hit the silver screens in 2006. The music for the film was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and the film was produced by BR Chopra. Along with Bachchan, the film also starred Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, John Abraham, and Salman Khan. The plot revolves around Balraj Kapoor who loses his son and then tries to get his daughter-in-law to marry her childhood friend. He faces many obstacles due to her reluctance and his family's opposition. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Balraj Kapoor in the film.

Baghban

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Baghban hit the screens in 2003. Along with Bachchan, the film also stars Hema Malini, Isha Deol, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, and more. The plot revolves around Raj, a banker who does his best to raise his four sons in hopes that they will take care of him and his wife when he retires. However, things do not turn out the way he expected them to. Amitabh essays the character of Raj Malhotra.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently enjoying the success of his digital release, Gulabo Sitabo. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vijay Raaz and is helmed by Shoojit Sircar. As for his upcoming films, he will be seen in Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund, The Great Man, and more.

