Amitabh Bachchan Asks Fans To 'consume Life Before It Melts Or Gets Cold'; See Post

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Twitter, shared an illustration of him and explained fans the meaning of life with a poignant caption. As seen in the anime picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen posing with a coffee-cup. Take a look at the picture:

With the picture shared, Amitabh explained that life is like an icecream in a cone or stirred warm drink, which should be consumed before it melts away. This comes after Amitabh Bachchan penned an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput on social media and shared a throwback picture with him, remembering the later actor. In the caption, Amitabh spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘sheer brilliance’ and celebrated his journey from being a ‘4th line group dance to the star he became’. Amitabh Bachchan also explained that excessiveness can also lead to extremes.

Also Read | 'Sooryavansham' Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Film

Amitabh's last outing Gulabo Sitabo

Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

Also Read | RIP Sushant: 'Why..Why..Why' Mourns Amitabh Bachchan In Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand.

Also Read | Will Michael Douglas Be As Entertaining As Amitabh Bachchan In Hollywood's Gulabo Sitabo?

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Also Read | 'Sooryavansham' Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.