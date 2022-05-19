Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna-starrer Classic 'Anand' To Be Remade By Sameer Raj Sippy

Indian cinema has seen several gems in the form of movies across decades. The right blend of drama and emotions in films has been cherished ever since cinema became a medium for storytelling. There are many cult classics that are still watched by many movie buffs. However, only a few films have stayed in fans' hearts for over 50 years and one among them is legendary stars Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan's 1971 film Anand. As the film completed its 50 years last year, it is now getting a remake.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed that an official remake of the classic Anand is currently in the making. The film will be remade by the 1971 movie's producer NC Sippy's grandson Sameer Raj Sippy, along with Vikram Khakhar. While the makers have officially announced the film, they are yet to find a director. Moreover, the movie is currently in the scripting stage.

Netizens divided over 'Anand' remake

The movie's remake announcement left fans divided on social media. While some fans were excited about the remake and hoped for it to be good, others did not like the idea and are not ready to compare any new artist to the legendary actors.

An Instagram user penned, "Anand is still fresh to watch, but nevertheless hope it does justice to it," while a Twitter user wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan & late Rajesh Khanna’s CLASSIC film ANAND to be REMADE. Official Announcement. I am just waiting to know the cast. I wanna know who will be replacing Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. Baaki baatein tabhi karenge."

Amitabh Bachchan & late Rajesh Khanna’s CLASSIC film #ANAND to be REMADE. Official Announcement.



I am just waiting to know the cast. I wanna know who will be replacing #AmitabhBachchan and #RajeshKhanna. Baaki baatein tabhi karenge. — AAVISHKAAR (@aavishhkar) May 19, 2022

The majority of fans are seemingly upset about the decision. A Twitter user wrote, "Anand was a classic made by a master director with an excellent star cast and amazing music. Remaking it is a bad idea. I don’t think we have any current actors who can even come close to Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan." Another user listed a number of Bollywood classic remakes. The user penned, "Why this should be remade btw? It is almost impossible to reenact a few charecters i.e. Dilip Saheb as Devdas, Rajesh Khanna Ji as Anand, Amitabh in DON & Dewar, Amjad Khan Saheb as Gabbar Singh, and may be a couple more characters," and added that these films should be preserved.

Anand was a classic made by a master director with an excellent star cast and amazing music. Remaking it is a bad idea. I don’t think we have any current actors who can even come close to Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. #Anand #RajeshKhanna #AmitabhBachchan #Bollywood — Arjun Prabhu (@arjunprabhu) May 19, 2022

Why this should be remade btw? It is almost impossible to reenact a few charecters i.e. Dilip Saheb as Devdas, Rajesh Khanna Ji as Anand, Amitabh in DON & Dewar, Amjad Khan Saheb as Gabbar Singh, and may be a couple more charecters. These should be preserved. — Arun Ratan (@arunratan) May 19, 2022

More about 'Anand'

The 1971 classic Anand starred late actor Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film's plot revolved around a terminally ill man named Anand, played by Khanna, who sets out to live his last days to the fullest.

His doctor Dr Bhaska, is left inspired by his optimism and decides to write a book on Anand. The film also starred Sumita Sanyal and Ramesh Deo and was helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

(Image: @bollywooddirect/@taran_adarsh/Twitter)