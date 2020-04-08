The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Recites His Late Father's Poem, Reminisces Cherished Times In Video

Bollywood News

In a sweet surprise to fans and netizens, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a video was seen reciting his father's poem and reminiscing about him.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

In a sweet surprise to fans and netizens, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a video was seen reciting his father's poem and reminiscing about him. In the tweet, the actor informed that the couplet expresses hope and strength and that he was trying to emulate his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's recital as much as possible. The poem was recited by the noted poet at Kavi Sammelans which reportedly Big B attended with him. Watch below- 

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Thought-jerker On A Lesson From Coronavirus Bleakness Resounds Online

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces his father

The poem recital was loved by netizens who showered the post with 'likes' and 'comments'. "This is great", "Keep it up Sir", "Amazing poem" were some of the remarks that were left on the post. Read below- 

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter feed is full of hidden gems. His several posts often come as a delight to social media users. The icon posted a thought-provoking tweet just before this that read, "Coronavirus has thought us that working from home works." Given that most of the companies have given work from home, several have realized that it is quite possible to get things done while staying at home. Read below- 

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Three Poems That Are Masterpieces

READ: Amitabh Bachchan To Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood Actors Who Made Headlines Last Week

 

 

