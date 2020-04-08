Amitabh Bachchan Recites His Late Father's Poem, Reminisces Cherished Times In Video

In a sweet surprise to fans and netizens, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a video was seen reciting his father's poem and reminiscing about him. In the tweet, the actor informed that the couplet expresses hope and strength and that he was trying to emulate his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's recital as much as possible. The poem was recited by the noted poet at Kavi Sammelans which reportedly Big B attended with him. Watch below-

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces his father

T 3495 - I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him.



बाबूजी और उनकी आशा भारी कविता को याद करता हूँ । बाबूजी कवि सम्मेलनों में ऐसे ही गा के सुनाया करते थे । pic.twitter.com/CKKtroXA4H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

The poem recital was loved by netizens who showered the post with 'likes' and 'comments'. "This is great", "Keep it up Sir", "Amazing poem" were some of the remarks that were left on the post. Read below-

Love You Sir... — ms.rangoli@gmail.com (@MsRangoli) April 8, 2020

Wah amit ji❤❤ — Sanjay Gadhvi (@SanjayG47395517) April 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter feed is full of hidden gems. His several posts often come as a delight to social media users. The icon posted a thought-provoking tweet just before this that read, "Coronavirus has thought us that working from home works." Given that most of the companies have given work from home, several have realized that it is quite possible to get things done while staying at home. Read below-

T 3494 - Corona has taught us that working from home works .. Corona ने हमें सिखा दिया है की , घर से काम करने में काम हो सकता है ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 7, 2020

