Amitabh Bachchan's Thought-jerker On A Lesson From Coronavirus Bleakness Resounds Online

Given that the nation is under lockdown till April 14th, social media is being used excessively as many end up spending most of their time on it. And while there are news updates on it, there are other profiles that are motivating others to stay strong and spreading positivity during these uncertain times. One of them is Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter feed, which is full of hidden gems. His several posts often come as a delight to social media users. The icon posted a tweet that read, "Coronavirus has thought us that working from home works."

Big B's thought-provoking statement

And while others may feel that he was trying to crack a joke, the post is actually something to think about. Given that most of the companies have given work from home, several have realized that it is quite possible to get things done while staying at home. Read below-

T 3494 - Corona has taught us that working from home works .. Corona ने हमें सिखा दिया है की , घर से काम करने में काम हो सकता है ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan made a short film titled Family - featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonalee Kulkarni, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar and Diljit Dosanjh to keep audiences entertained during a pandemic and while Bollywood celebs have gushed to share their comments, fans are overwhelmed by Big B's mesmerising words.

India has recorded 124 COVID-19 deaths, out of which active cases soar to 4312 and around 352 have been discharged till date. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department. Maharashtra's Coronavirus count, meanwhile, has topped the 1000-mark, becoming the first state in India to do so.

