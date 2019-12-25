Amitabh Bachchan Remembers The 'true Independent Spirit' Of Christmas In Calcutta

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen some memories of 'Calcutta' Christmas on December 25. Sharing some details of how he used to spend the festival in Kolkatta between 1962-1968, Bachchan said that he celebrated the 'true independent spirit of Christmas and New Year' in that city. He wrote: "AHHH .. those were the days my friend .. freedom and cheer and the liberty of living on our own .. the group the company the various homes of friends the restaurants and the celebrations on Park Street .. which I must add still looks and dresses up for the occasion."

He further said: "Christmas Eve Mass at the church, by the Maidan .. the divine feeling .. the sombre prayers .. and such nostalgia when I shot ‘Teen’ there some years ago .. Indeed as I write it is the time for the Mass .. and the mind and body travels there .. Calcutta was the epitome of the celebration during these times in the entire Country .. Trinca’s , Moulin Rouge, Mogambo, Grand Hotel , Blue Fox .. Louis Banks, Pam Craine .. ahhh .. such delightful days .. and the non stop partying .. What a city .. what atmosphere .. and what energy .. never experienced anything like that ever again .. timeless .. They were happy carefree days .. may the spirit of happiness be ever present with us .. Amen

T 3591 - On this auspicious day .. may the Angels of peace descend upon us , and bless us in their bountiful benevolence .. 🌲🍀🍁☘️🙏



आज के इस शुभ दिन पर ; हमारी प्रार्थना की शांति के देवदूत , हम सब पर अपना परोपकार बरसाएँ , और आशीर्वाद दें pic.twitter.com/nKkQ1gkawz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 25, 2019

T 3590 - Christmas greetings .. love peace and happiness ever !! pic.twitter.com/OuNRkl70xc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2019

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who skipped the National Film Awards ceremony on Monday due to ill health, will be presented with his Dadasaheb Phalke honour on December 29, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with "Saat Hindustani". Considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000. It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.

