Amitabh Bachchan Says The 'Home Lady' Is Back, Shares An Update On His Health

Amitabh Bachchan, who on December 22 revealed that he is 'down with fever', took to his blog to share an update on his health. Bachchan on Sunday revealed that he is not allowed to travel and therefore missed attending the National Awards in Delhi. And now, in his blog he wrote, " the neck the hamstring the lower back the wrists decomposed .. seated long distressed .. the fever condition .. the advice of the medical for rest and recoup and no travel .. the missing National Award .. a certain discovery of the cinematic unseen .. and the physio unabated."

He further wrote, "so back to the medical .. the hamstring injury hinders the walk and the sitting .. long hours of which need respite .. so to the standing table be lured .. not now .. the fever constraints prevail .. but the positioning has been done, when the fever reduces." Bachchan also revealed that his wife Jaya Bachchan has returned home and the 'order has been restored' as the 'Home Lady' is back.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan beats Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and others to achieve this rare feat

T 3587/8/9 - Thank you for your 'get wells' .. I improve gradually .. aabhaar ! 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke on Dec 29: Javadekar

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who skipped the National Film Awards ceremony on Monday due to ill health, will be presented with his Dadasaheb Phalke honour on December 29, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with "Saat Hindustani". Considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000. It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan calls Aaradhya 'pride of the family' after she delivers a strong speech

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.