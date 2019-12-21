Amitabh Bachchan Calls Aaradhya 'pride Of The Family' After She Delivers A Strong Speech

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya delivered a strong speech at her school's annual day on Friday. To support her, the entire Bachchan family was present. Aaradhya's grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness as he felt ecstatic.

Aaradhya in her speech says, "I am Kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will be come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity."

.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women ..

OUR dearest AARADHYA .. https://t.co/jQ9FFrmBEZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019

AMITABH BACHCHAN TALKS ABOUT AARADHYA

In an interview, Bachchan said, "Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience," In 2015, Bachchan in his blog wrote: "The little one gets precocious by the hour .. And talks non stop... With as many questions as one could possibly imagine... It's the best time to be with her. Her homemade stories, her banter of what she feels about situations, her friends, her family, her toys and her home...!! These are indeed the happiest days of their lives... before they get exposed to this big bad world!" Bachchan posted on his blog.

