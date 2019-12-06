Amitabh Bachchan Reminisce ‘the Happiest Days’ From Sherwood College, Nainital

Amitabh Bachchan sure has a bundle of stories to share with his fans and on his way back home from Nainital, the actor penned a blog and shared some memories from his school days — The Sherwood College, Nainital. Calling it the 'happiest days' of his life, Bachchan shared how during their lunch break all his friends would quickly run-up to the Dorothy seat just to have a look at All Saints Girls School. He further revealed how they used to be punished for the same.

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan wraps shooting in Manali, says, "In gratitude for their love"

He wrote: "when during that short 20 min lunch break when 10 of them would be deployed for the food and the rest 10 minutes to run up to Dorothy Seat , a good 500 hundred feet above the College front quad, to merely sight the sister school All Saints girls and run back in time for class unnoticed .. .. of course we never were .. .. caught we were made to own up in front of the entire School during dinner time, stand up and confess and be lead to the Principals Office , the Rev RC Llewelyn, a Cambridge Tennis Blue with an extraordinary flash and strong forehand .. the bend on the wheel barrow in his adjoining study .. a tightening of the posterior .. and WHACK .. 6 of the best from well oiled canes kept in a well preserved drawer .. .. and the next morning during baths .. the dark stains of the ‘cuts’ on the back side, embarrassingly visible to the entire dormitory as we all bathed in the raw .. .. ah those were the days ‘the happiest days of your life’ ..

Age has been a villainous invective

Bachchan also shared how his health has been acting on the hills. "NOW in the heights of Manali .. tempered with reasonable elevations at work and the lungs begin to burst any moment .. age has been a villainous invective!" Bachchan wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Brahmastra' look: Shweta Bachchan can't stop praising "Daddy Cool''

He further said, ".. so after a 10 hour road drive down the mountains and into the plains of Punjab .. into the waiting aircraft .. and the landing among threats of a building cyclone of the coasts of the West in the Arabian Sea .. off the plane .. unfasten your seat belts .. and fasten them again .. for the ‘sneezes and the nose and the cold and the wheezing all come back in a jiffy’ .. when during that entire minus degrees temperatures and biting cold winds, not a single day .. was there a feel of even a stifled sneeze !!"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.