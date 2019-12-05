Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Shooting In Manali, Says, "In Gratitude For Their Love"

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently in Manali shooting for the first part of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy "Brahmastra", penned a blog revealing that he has wrapped the shoot and will now be heading back to his 'base' — Mumbai. The actor also thanked his fans for all the love and blessings showered on him during his stay at Bilaspur Circuit House in Manali. He wrote: "take a break .. via en route back .. earlier than desired finish .. for the morrow shall be the air to base word bound."

He further wrote: "The affection and love of the ever hospitable people of Himachal Pradesh, has been quite overwhelming .. they respect and smile and give welcome a warm reception .. shy at times, reticent but ever welcoming .. thank you HP and Manali for the truest care and concern and the voluntary desire to make one feel at home .. it has been a most rewarding experience." Bachchan who shared a picture wearing the traditional Himachali cap concluded by saying, "those folded hands for the people of Manali .. in gratitude for their love"

T 3569 - To the warm loving and ever smiling well wishers from Himachal Pradesh, and in particular from where we work - Manali .. thank you for all the love and generous care !

Wearing their traditional welcome ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/b3WVDXW0eB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 4, 2019

Brahmastra - Film plot and cast

Brahmastra is said to be one of the most ambitious movies to come out in recent times. The film is set in contemporary India and follows the life of Shiva, a reluctant hero who embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love, which leads him to rise against the dark forces that threaten the existence of mankind. The film has been planned as a superhero trilogy and the first part of the film will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy amongst others. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release in May next year.

