Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces Playing Cricket During 'Mr. Natwarlal' Shoot; See Pic

Veteran legend Amitabh Bachchan constantly treats his fans with a daily dose of entertainment through his social media handles. With the sports fanatics riding high on the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Big B found the perfect opportunity to showcase his yesteryear cricket skills in a throwback photo. The Kaun Banega Crorepati host took to his Instagram handle today and treated fans with a monochrome photo on the sets of his film Mr. Natwarlal.

The actor can be seen playing 'cricket on location' as the shot gets ready. The 1979 action-comedy was shot in Kashmir and also starred Rekha, Ajit and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. Bachchan senior played the eponymous character in the Rakesh Kumar directorial.

Big B shares throwback pic from Mr Natwarlal shoot

Displaying his cricketing skills, the actor uploaded a black and white photo of his younger self as he waits for his upcoming scene. Captioning the photo he wrote," cricket on location .. while the shot is getting ready .. Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir ???", adding he thinks how the bat felt way too small. Take a look.

The photo left the netizens in splits, as they bombarded the comments section with several heart and fire emojis. His daughter Shweta Bachchan and actor Rohit Bose Roy also dropped a heart eye emoji and commented 'Amit ji ❤️' respectively.

The star, who is busy hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, keeps sharing behind the scenes fun from the show's sets. He recently recreated one of his iconic dance steps from the song Jumma Chumma De De in a recent episode. Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' was clad in a blue suit while doing his signature step to the dance number. He captioned the photo 'Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on set KBC .. 🤣🤣🤣 ..been a while ..".

On the work front, Amitabh, who was last seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, will be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone in the Indian adaptation of Hollywood's The Intern. He also has films like Good Bye and Brahmastra (alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt) in his kitty.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @Amitabh Bachchan)