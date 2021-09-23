IPL 2021 KKR Vs MI: Skipper Rohit Sharma Exudes Confidence Ahead Of Crucial Clash

It seems that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of his team's IPL 2021 clash against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The title-holders had suffered a 20-run loss to arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Sunday and they would be looking to put it behind them and start afresh as the race to the playoffs intensifies.

KKR vs MI: Skipper Rohit Sharma exudes confidence in his team

"I honestly don't believe in past records because T20 is a game of...On that particular day what happens. It's a game of that. You have to be best on that day," said Rohit Sharma in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle.

"They (KKR) are a good opposition. They play cricket really well as a team. And they will be obviously coming off from some confidence after their last win. So, it's not going to be a cakewalk for us", he added.

"I know that we've had a very handy record against them but it's important that we turn up really well on that particular day and do the job" the 'Hitman' further said.

"We just have to come back and come back really strong and tick those small boxes and I think if you look at the potential in this squad, we have got all bases covered", Rohit who has led MI to a record five IPL titles said.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders would be upbeat after their outstanding nine-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday night and Eoin Morgan & Co. would be hoping to continue their splendid run in order to register a second straight win under their belt in the second phase of the IPL 2021.

KKR vs MI head to head records

When it comes to the overall head-to-head records between KKR and MI, it is the reigning champions who have come out on top on 22 occasions of the 28 matches that both sides have locked horns with each other in the history of the marquee tournament. The Kolkata-based franchise has managed only six wins against MI.