Amitabh Bachchan Replants Gulmohar Tree On His Mother's Birth Anniversary, Shares Picture

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he re-planted a Gulmohar tree on the occasion of his mother’s birth anniversary. Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of pictures, which features the actor lending a helping hand to officials, who seem busy planting the tree. The collage also features a picture of the fallen Gulmohar tree, which was ‘taken down by the recent storm’. Take a look at the pictures shared:

'Replanted the tree': Big B

In his caption, the actor revealed that he had planted it as a sapling when he bought his first home Prateeksha in 1976. With the pictures shared, Amitabh Bachchan also requoted one of his father’s poems, which roughly translated to: ‘Those settled are destroyed by nature’s law; But to a desolate, when is it forbidden to resettle? Is it forbidden to light a lamp in dark?'. Soon after the picture was shared, fans rushed to the comment section and lauded Big B for his initiative. Take a look at how fans reacted:

On the professional front

Amitabh will be next seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The movie stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Big B will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra, which is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

