Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Transportation Challenges Faced During Food Distribution Process

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who announced that he will be distributing 2000 food packets each day at locations like the Haji Ali dargah, the Mahim dargah, the Babulnath Temple, the slum in Bandra and a few other slums in the interior North of the city, revealed that he has been facing 'transportation' challenges in the process amid lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The 77-year-old in his blog wrote, "On the personal front, 2,000 packets of food are being given each day for lunch and dinner at various locations over the city and the larger bags of a monthly provision, about 3,000 bags, which would take care of at (least) 12,000 mouths is in process,"

However, getting the provision to reach the needy was "an exercise", the actor hopes something would work out soon.

"The process has its problems. The lockdown has now made it illegal to step out of the house and living areas. So even though I have been able to get the bags ready its transportation causes problems," he said.

The Bollywood actor further added: "The authorities are saying that when the package arrives, people, specially those in the slums for whom the material is specially packed (and who) have not eaten for 3-4 days, they rush for the vehicle to pick up their package, which almost causes a stampede and the Police cannot allow that to happen with the conditions of social distancing."

The actor said he personally insisted that wherever the food is being distributed, proper lines are formed so that the precautionary guideline of social distancing is followed to the point.

"Even where the daily food is being distributed I have insisted that proper lines are formed keeping distances from one another .. the volunteers, thank the Lord are working tirelessly in extreme conditions to make sure of its proper functioning .. it is a tough task .. but what can be done .. the cues are large and with each passing day are getting bigger and bigger .. " he wrote in his blog.

"Something will work out I hope and pray .. I get a video and pictures of all the procedures happening each hour so I can give instructions .. which is a great help .. and of course the team that works day and night is incredibly diligent ..We all stay in prayer .. we all stay in one .. and we shall overcome," Bachchan concluded.

(with PTI inputs)

