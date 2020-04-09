Amitabh Bachchan Misses Jaya Bachchan; Writes A Heart-warming Wish On Her Birthday

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 72nd birthday today and husband Amitabh Bachchan is missing her presence. The superstar took to his blog to express his feelings and explained how Jaya Bachchan is stuck in Delhi amid COVID-19 lockdown. Amitabh Bachchan wrote that it is "Jaya’s Bachchan's birthday today and the distance where she is stuck is reduced by the inventions of modern-day virtual technology".

Amitabh Bachchan added how Jaya Bachchan was in the Parliament in Delhi when the lockdown was announced. The Bollywood actor-turned-politician could not return home to Mumbai because of the same. However, Big B assured his readers that she is safe in Delhi within controlled conditions.

The Badla actor also mentioned how their days never pass without having conversations with each other over FaceTime. The superstar further said that face-timing Jaya Bachchan makes him feel like they are together.

The superstar also thanked all the fans who wished Jaya Bachchan on her birthday on his blog, as well as on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan thanked all her fans who have sent birthday wishes for wife Jaya Bachchan. The actor wrote it will be difficult for them to respond to each one of them individually. Hence, they have shown their love via this Twitter post. Have a look at it.

T 3496 - To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love ..

धन्यवाद और आभार

she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks pic.twitter.com/lil3bO8MXH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2020

