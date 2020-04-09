Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Supply Warriors In Tweet, Asks People To Not Hoard Amid Covid

Thanking those who are working tirelessly for supplying essential food items and pharmaceuticals amid the lockdown, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday asked people to not hoard things. The superstar took to Twitter to share the video message in which he is seen expressing gratitude to the supply warriors.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds supply workers

Stating that while on one hand, the entire country is adhering to the lockdown orders by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are some 'self-corona warriors' who are helping citizens access the daily required essentials. Expressing gratitude, the actor gave a shoutout to all the supply warriors and the people who are working in edible materials and pharmaceuticals.

T 3495 - I express my sincere gratitude to all #SupplyWarriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation. We salute your determination towards keeping #India connected amidst lockdown.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @COVIDNewsByMIB @MIB_India @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/zug66fL3Zq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

The 77-year-old actor also asked people to not hoard things and assured them that the uninterrupted supply of daily essentials will continue in the country. "It is my gracious request to all citizens of the country to stay relaxed, you will not witness any shortage of essential items, all thanks to these supply warriors. So please don't hoard things. Stay at home and stay safe," he said. The veteran actor has been associated with many such public service announcements and has been spreading information about COVID-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus.

The actor under an initiative "WE ARE ONE", has pledged to provide monthly ration to 1,00,000 daily wage workers amid coronavirus pandemic. Bachchan will provide ration to workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC). The initiative has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers.

