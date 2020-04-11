Amitabh Bachchan posts pic from Eden Gardens charity match, asks 'how many can you name?'

Amitabh Bachchan recently came together with numerous stars from various film industries like Rajiinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, to convey the importance of staying at home amid the lockdown for COVID-19 and help daily wagers of the industry. However, it is not the first time that Big B has joined hands with celebrities from other film fraternities for a cause. Some decades ago, the veteran, alongside other stars like Dilip Kumar, had come together for a charity cricket match against the stars of the Bengali film industry.

Big B went back in time recently to share a snap from a match at Calcutta’s Eden Gardens. The Shahenshah termed it as ‘nostalgia of the past years.’ The 77-year-old shared a quote in Hindi of how he thought of remembering some past memories during the tough times.

Revealing details of the match, he asked his fans if they could name all in the photograph.

Here’s the post

T 3497 -

बातें प्रतिदिन इन कठिन परिस्थितियों की होती हैं , निरंतर

सोचा कुछ पुरानी यादें ताज़ा कर दें , बैठे बैठे अपने घर ! ~ अब

nostalgia of past years .. a charity cricket match at Eden Gardens - Mumbai Film Industry vs Bengal Film Industry



How many names can you name ? pic.twitter.com/xFu33ymD6Q — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2020

Many succeeded in doing so, sharing how he was flanked by Anil Dhawan, Jeetendra and Johnny Walker on his right and to his left were Dilip Kumar, Anil Chatterjee and Rabi Ghosh, while Prem Chopra also was seen partly.

Mr Anil Dhawan

Jeetendra ji

Jhonny Walker @SrBachchan Amitabh Bachchan ji

Dilip kumar Saheb

Anil Chatterji

Rabi Gosh

& Prem Chopda



Dilip kumar saheb your team’s captain and you won !!!

BAAAADDUMMBAAAAA



(शायद कोई नाम ग़लत हो तो माफ़ी)

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — EF❤️Ashok Mistry™️ (@ashokmistry4545) April 10, 2020

Anil dhawan, Jitendra, Johnny Walker, Sir-AB, Dilip Kumar, Prem chopra — EF°Tejashree Modi™ (@tejashree_modi) April 10, 2020

Many netizens also posted moments from the match where Bachchan has hit a big shot in the jam-packed stadium.

Was this same time pic.twitter.com/kSVby5PG06 — Ajaz Ahmed (@king_ajaz786) April 10, 2020

Big B had shared many years ago, a picture from the match on Facebook, writing that it was played in the late ‘70s and that the Hindi film industry had won under the captaincy of Dilip Kumar.

Amitabh had married Jaya Bhaduri, who is a Bengali, also in the ‘70s, and the veteran has often spoken about Bengal being his ‘sasural.’

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been contributing in various ways amid the number of COVID-19 cases in India going up. The actor has revealed that he has started the distribution of 2,000 food packets daily in various parts of Mumbai. Apart from this, the Pink star has featured in numerous awareness videos related to the pandemic.

