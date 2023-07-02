Amitabh Bachchan Says He Doesn’t Have Anything ‘autobiographical’ About Him - Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most recognisable actors in the Bollywood industry. The veteran actor has been part of numerous critically acclaimed films such as Sholay (1975), Sooryavansham (1999), and Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) among others. Starting with Saat Hindustani (1969), the megastar's career has spanned 54 years. Even still, Bachchan recently said that he doesn’t have anything autobiographical about himself.

Amitabh Bachchan has a long-running blog on Tumblr.

Bachchan made his first blog post on April 18, 2008.

In his latest post, the actor spoke about his possible autobiography.

Amitabh Bachchan says there’s nothing autobiographical about him

The actor took to Tumblr to update his blog as he always does, without fail. In the latest post, he addressed the topic for his autobiography, which he said many want from him. However, he said that the idea amuses him, as there is nothing autobiographical about himself. He contrasted this with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who had written four volumes of an autobiography and received worldwide prominence.

“Many do insist that it must come from me…and it amuses me. I have nothing autobiographical about me,” wrote Amitabh. During the conversation, the actor also spoke about a number of other things. He informed his fans about a special screening of Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) at the British Film Institute, U.K., artificial intelligence, and Bonsai plants.

Amitabh Bachchan is next to appear in Project K

Despite a heavily accomplished career of half a century, Amitabh Bachchan seems to have no signs of stopping. The actor is next going to appear in Project K by director Nag Ashwin. His co-stars include accomplished actors such as Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Tamil veteran Kamal Haasan. This is their first film together since the 1985 film Gerafttaar, which also features Rajinikanth. The actor is also speculated to join Pawan Kalyan starrer OG.