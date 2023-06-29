R Balki Says Amitabh Bachchan Once Screamed, Called Him 'dumb Fool' On A Set

Director R Balki and Amitabh Bachchan's professional association goes a long way back. The two have worked together on several projects which naturally means the director has a strong repository of anecdotes involving the Bollywood legend. In a recent interview, Balki opened up about a unique experience involving Bachchan.

R Balki and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together on 4 projects along with another that is currently underway.

The director has always been fascinated by Bachchan's persona and has candidly voiced the same several times.

R Balki's most recent release is Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2.

R Balki recalls the time Amitabh Bachchan began screaming on set



In a recent interview, the director shared an interesting anecdote involving Amitabh Bachchan. He recalled how this one time Bachchan began screaming on set - an action which left everybody "stunned", especially because he generally maintains a rather calm demeanour. Balki shared, "He never screams, he's the calmest guy."

(R Balki has directed Amitabh Bachchan in Shamitabh among other films)



The director further shared how he sensed something off in the situation and decided to go personally ask the actor if everything was okay. While Bachchan initially maintained a straight face and refused to answer on repeated insistence gave in. Bachchan reportedly replied to Balki saying, "You dumb fool I am in character." He however refused to name the film on whose sets this incident took place.

R Balki and Amitabh Bachchan's long-standing professional equation



R Balki has directed Bachchan across several projects. Their first collaboration was the Tabu-starrer 2007 film Cheeni Kum. This was followed by Paa which also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan. Then came Shamitabh in which Bachchan featured along side Dhanush. The actor has also made a cameo for the Balki directorial Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Balki's next Ghoomer, will also be graced by a Bachchan cameo.