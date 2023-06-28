Why Kamal Haasan Is A Stellar Addition To Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Project K

Kamal Haasan recently joined the cast of the Nag Ashwin directorial Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The makers welcomed him to the team with a note that stated that he will play a ‘crucial role’ in the pan-India film. While nothing much is known about his character in the biggie, the buzz is that he will be seen as the antagonist in the magnum opus. Based on what has been reported about the film so far, here is a look at how Kamal Haasan’s association with Project K further enhances its prospects.

3 things you need to know

Kamal Haasan will reportedly play a negative role in Project K.

He has played the antagonist earlier as well.

There is a chance that Kamal Haasan will have confrontation scenes with Amitabh Bachchan in Project K.

No stranger to negative roles

Project K is billed as a larger-than-life sci-fi spectacle about a war of epic proportions. It goes without saying, such a film needs not just a strong protagonist but an equally strong antagonist. This is where Kamal Haasan comes into the picture. The National Award winner has previously essayed negative characters on the big screen and received praise.

(Kamal Haasan as Fletcher in Dasavathaaram | Image: Twitter)

Take Dasavathaaram (2008) for instance, in which he played 10 characters. Of them, the rough ex-CIA agent Fletcher was the proverbial villain. Haasan made the inherently one-dimensional character believable. He was equally good in Indian (1996), where he played the anti-hero Senapathy. The actor used his piercing gaze to highlight the character's cold nature.

He also played similar roles in Abhay (2001) and Sigappu Rojakkal (1978).

Going by this, one can expect him to be a convincing adversary to the protagonist, played by Prabhas in Project K.



Kamal Haasan is the original pan-India star

The Telugu audience wasn’t really able to connect with Prabhas' 2019 release Saaho, which affected the film's performance in Andhra Pradesh. This can be attributed to the fact that most of the supporting cast featured actors who are more active in Bollywood.

Similarly, Radhe Shyam was not able to make an impact in the Hindi belt as the leading lady Pooja Hegde enjoys a stronger fan following in Telugu cinema than in Bollywood.

(A still from Radhe Shyam | Image: UV Creations/Twitter)

This is exactly where Kamal Haasan may prove to be the difference maker for Project K. The actor, regarded as one of Tamil cinema’s finest performers, proved that he is still a bankable name with the blockbuster Vikram (2022). He is equally popular in Tollywood, having headlined films such as Maro Charitra (1978), Swathi Muthyam (1985), Indrudu Chandrudu (1989) and Eenadu (2009).

Haasan carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with releases such as Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981), Saagar (1985), and Chachi 420 (1997). His popularity across markets further enhances Project K’s pan-India character.

He adds realism to action scenes

Kamal Haasan, unlike Rajinikanth, is not synonymous with reel gimmicks and stylish action scenes. That said, the actor has every now and then impressed the audience with his fight sequences.

(A still from Vikram | Image: RKFI/Twitter)

Take his recent blockbuster Vikram for instance. Haasan added depth to its action with his restrained yet fierce body language, never going over the top. Action scenes are expected to be an integral part of Project K. Given Haasan's body of work, he could make the film more realistic.



Mass confrontation scene on the cards?

Project K reunites Kamal Haasan with Amitabh Bachchan, who is said to be playing a 'guru' in the biggie. The two had previously worked together in Geraftaar (1985). It was earlier reported that Big B will be seen alongside Prabhas in an action scene. This suggests that their characters will share a bond in the film.

(Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in Project K | Image: Twitter)

Given the fact that Kamal Haasan is reportedly playing the antagonist opposite Prabhas, there is a strong chance of The Vishwaroopam star having a confrontation scene with Bachchan. This is an exciting prospect as both stars have powerful voices and a striking screen presence.

