Amitabh Bachchan Says He Paid For Twitter Blue Tick, Celina Jaitly Schools Elon Musk

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to shed light on how the microblogging site's policies had made it mandatory for celebrites to pay for 114 Euros in order to retain the legacy blue tick, which is a mark of authenticity. However, later, Big B shared that after he had paid the money to get his account re-verified, they are now providing those with over million followers blue ticks without any additional cost. The Twitter blue tick has been a raging debate on social media for a few days now.

Big B wrote in Bhojpuri, “I paid the money, but now you claim that anyone who has 1 million followers gets the blue tick for free? I have 48.4 million followers, what then? You took the money, now the game’s over?” The Piku star also noted that it is his 4627th tweet on the platform. Check out the tweet below.

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶



ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??

खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

Celina Jaitly pleads Elon Musk to find better monetisation policies

Celina Jaitly also took to Twitter in order to give feedback on Elon Musk’s monetisation policieswith regard to the microblogging platform. She said that Amitabh Bachchan brings “phenomenal credibility” to Twitter. She added that the charting policies for Twitter could have been handled in “a more aesthetic manner”. She also said that Twitter could have laid out a plan for verification ticks which feature different colours on the platform. Check out her tweet below.

Dear Mr @elonmusk with all my due respects as an admirer, I would like to bring a moment of your attention to the fact that a global icon like respected Shree @SrBachchan gets a phenomenal credibility to your platform #twitter. Incredible icons like him are the people who made… https://t.co/rvJ1GOtya1 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 24, 2023

Stars receiving their Twitter ticks again

Several Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Prakash Raj reacted to getting their Twitter verification ticks back. Previously, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rajinikanth and many others had suddenly lost their blue ticks on Twitter. Elon Musk issued the removal of verification marks from all those who had not followed up on the monthly subscription fee.