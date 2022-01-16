Amitabh Bachchan Says 'kaam Band Hai' & Points Out Only 'growth', Celebs Say 'so Cute'

Work in the entertainment industry has not been continuous since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shootings has been halted multiple times as lockdowns were imposed as per the different 'waves' of the pandemic. While shootings had resumed and the industry returned to normalcy when the number of cases reduced, it seems a lot of work has been halted again due to the latest third wave of the pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan seems to have got a temporary break due to the situation outside. The actor quipped over all work being halted. He joked that the only development in his life at the moment was his beard growing.

Amitabh Bachchan quips over closure of work amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amitabh Bachchan posted a close-up selfie of himself, with his trademark glasses and head scarf. The veteran flaunted a wide smile, while also showcasing a heavy beard. "Kaam vaam kuch nahi... bas daadi badti ja rahi hain, (no work or anything, only the beard is growing)," he captioned the post.

Netizens loved his humour and his look on the post and showered their love on it. The post received 4.66 lakh likes in less than 12 hours. Even the celebrities of the film industry gave a thumbs up to the post.

Bipasha Basu, Big B's co-star in films like Aetbaar, termed it 'so cute.' Actor Dino Morea called him a 'Don.' TV star Surbhi Jyoti was among those to shower love.

Amitabh Bachchan on the professional front

It remains to be seen when the shootings resume on a full-fledged basis, but the legend wil be seen in multiple films this year. The first release is likely to be Runway 24, where he plays the role of a lawyer, alongside Ajay Devgn, who is also directing the film. The film releases on April 29, 2022.

He will also be seen in the superhero venture Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which is gearing up for release on September 9. Among the other films he has finished shooting was Jhund, helmed by Sairat director Nagaraj Manjul. He is working on Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and a film co-starring Deepkika Padukone and Prabhas.