Amitabh Bachchan Beats Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, And Others To Achieve This Rare Feat

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently shooting for Brahmastra grabbed a lot of attention from the past few months not only because of his health issues but also due to his outstanding performance in the film, Badla. He is also quite active on social media and keeps fans & netizens updated about his day to day activities. However, as per reports, the actor is the most talked-about male celebrity in the likes of Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others.

Here's the complete list:

Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay

A.R. Rahman

Ranveer Singh

Ajay Devgn

Mahesh Babu

Atlee

Amitabh Bachchan himself is a four-time National Award winner for Best Actor for his movies Agneepath, Black, Paa, and Piku. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Big B will next be seen in Chehre also starring Emraan Hashmi. Some of the other films he will be starring in this year will be Brahmastra, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo.

Amitabh Bachchan has delivered several great acting performances over the years and has contributed to the success and popularity of Bollywood. Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. Here is what happened in the life of the Deewar actor this year.

Movies released in 2019

This year, the actor appeared in Badla and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Badla is a mystery thriller movie starring Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Released on March 8, 2019, this revenge movie garnered immense praise from the critics and the audience alike. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Guru Gosayi Venkanna in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This Telugu language action-drama flick is based on the life of activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh.

